Former US secretary of state Antony Blinken has admitted he got one thing wrong about the war with Iran: he thought it would be over "much more quickly". At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, 71st US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called India a "global force." (HT Photo)

Speaking at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), he cited three pressure points President Donald Trump faced: "markets, munitions, midterms".

Blinken was in conversation with former ambassador Jawed Ashraf at the New Delhi event on November 14 (Saturday).

He elaborated on the three Ms, citing the war's effect on prices that hit Americans at home, "whether it was gasoline, whether it was diesel... whether it was fertilizer, you name it".

"We have had to deplete our stockpiles of munitions in significant ways," he said, amid reports in that the Iran war has made a dent in US arms and missile reserves.

Finally, he cited the midterms and the electoral cost of the conflict. Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in the November 3 midterms, with voters angry over high prices, corruption and the Iran war itself.

What he "did not factor in", Blinken said, was the price of leaving.

"While there was clearly an off-ramp for the president, and it remains, the problem with the off-ramp is an acknowledgement that he's not succeeded," Blinken said. That is because it "requires some kind of accommodation with Iran, and that's what he refuses to acknowledge".

A diplomatic deal was "very possible", he said. But on the nuclear question, it might leave Iran no more constrained than the 2015 agreement Trump abandoned.

'A toll that's not called a toll' The Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for oil shipments disrupted by the war, "was not a problem before this war started", Blinken said. "Now it's a problem that has to be dealt with."

Any resolution "almost certainly gives Iran something", he said. "I would hate to have to do this, but it may just be the reality. A toll that's not called a toll."

Blinken said there was "at least a 50% chance" that the current stalemate would continue. He gave escalation "maybe a 20 or 25% chance", which he said "would be very, very dangerous".

Vertical vs horizontal escalation Blinken said the two sides escalate in different ways.

The US, he said, has the ability to escalate vertically: "We start dropping a lot more bombs."

Iran's ability lies in horizontal escalation: making "trouble in different places by different means". That includes going after US partners and allies in the region, their infrastructure, and American bases, "which they have already done", and getting its proxies to act, Blinken said.

"Even though we are much more powerful, that asymmetry in their ability to escalate horizontally as opposed to vertically is not to our advantage," he said.