Pakistan passes crucial Army bills. President stokes row: ‘I ask forgiveness from…'

As Pakistan passed Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, both of which became laws, the country's president Arif Alvi said that he did not sign the bills as he disagreed with the laws. "As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected," Pakistan president Arif Alvi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan president Arif Alvi.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that he has asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective. "However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command," the Pakistan president shared.

Why are the bills controversial?

After approval from the National Assembly, both bills were presented in the Senate and were criticised by the treasury members after which the Senate chairman referred the bills to the standing committee. Later the bills were re-presented in the Senate with changes. They were sent to Pakistan president for approval. The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill notes that a person will be guilty of an offence if he intentionally creates a problem of public order or acts against the state. Additionally, if a person attacks or damages a prohibited place and the purpose of this is to directly or indirectly benefit the enemy, then it is also punishable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Army Act has provisions relating to the retirement of military personnel as per which no military personnel will be able to participate in any political activity for two years after retirement, resignation or dismissal. According to the bill which has now become a law, any serving or retired officer who causes defamation of the army or spreads hatred against it will be punished with imprisonment of two years and a fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON