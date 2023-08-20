Indian couple from Karnataka, son found dead in US home: What we know so far

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US' Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, police said. The family was from Karnataka and were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon. The family members were last seen on Tuesday evening, police said.(Representational)

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y. Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6). Police said they are believed to be husband, wife and son.

What has the police said on the case?

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton said as per The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

“Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” Anthony Shelton added.

The family members were last seen on Tuesday evening, police said. An autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death, the spokesperson informed.

What Baltimore county executive said?

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident,” Baltimore county executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement.

