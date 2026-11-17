Former Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is embroiled in a new controversy after $20 million in cash was discovered in an investigation related to one of his arrested former cabinet members. The arrests are a part of a push by PM Magyar's government to investigate suspected corruption by Orban and his government. (REUTERS)

The cash was found on Friday, buried in a forest and stored in barns and warehouses, according to Bloomberg. This discovery has added to Orban's increasing list of woes as he loses political foothold in Hungary.

Former ministers and brother arrested Orban's younger brother, Áron Orbán, was taken into custody by police on November 9, in relation to an investigation into suspected human trafficking and influence peddling, the Associated Press reported.

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In October, former governor of Hungarian Central Bank, György Matolcsy, was arrested over suspicion of misusing funds. Matolcy, who is still in custody, has however denied the allegations.

Two former ministers were also detained in September. Balázs Hankó, Orbán’s culture minister, is suspected of criminal mismanagement of $53.6 million of public funds. Former economic development minister, Miklós Seszták, is under custody in relation to a probe into alleged bribery of total $37.2 million.

The arrests are a part of a push by PM Magyar's government to investigate suspected corruption by Orban and his government. Orban, on the other hand, has called his arrested allies “political prisoners”.

Declining support and calls for resignation Earlier this year, in April, Orban lost in elections as Péter Magyar replaced him as the prime minister, ending his 16-year stronghold on power. Endorsed by Trump and Putin, his defeat deprived the US and Russia of their strongest EU ally.

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Magyar, a former Fidesz member, called on the opposition to resign after the discovery of the $20 million cash stash. "If you have a shred of decency left in you, I ask that you be brave and apologise to the Hungarian people, and then return your mandates", Reuters quoted him as saying. He further said, "It’s over. You can’t be saved” and declared, "Fidesz lived 38 years.”

According to a poll cited by AP, support for the former ruling party declined from 36% on election day in April to 24% among decided voters.

70% Hungarians believed it was “very important” to investigate alleged corruption committed by Orban and his party, according to another poll cited by Bloomberg.

Cracks within the party While some Fidsez leaders have urged the party members to maintain unity, several have been voicing their criticism of Orban and his arrested ministers.

Fidsez's parliamentary leader, Janos Boka, called on arrested former economic development minister Miklós Seszták to resign. Tibor Navracsics, who has been a minister in a number of Orban administrations, stated that Fidsez requires “fundamental changes” to secure a political future.