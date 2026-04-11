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Artemis II crew set for splashdown after historic lunar flyby

Following splashdown, the US Navy's USS John P Murtha (LPD-26) will retrieve the crew and the Orion spacecraft, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 04:25 am IST
ANI |
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The Artemis II crew is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following a historic lunar flyby as it nears Earth with favourable weather conditions for reentry, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Saturday.

This screengrab from a NASA livestream shows the Orion spacecraft on its way back to the Earth on April 10, 2026. The Artemis II astronauts were preparing April 10 for a high-stakes re-entry and splashdown, the final and perhaps most risky step of their historic 10-day journey around the Moon. (AFP)

Sharing the details in a post on X, NASA said, “Fist bump! The Artemis II crew is now under 35,000 miles from Earth. The astronauts are preparing the spacecraft for reentry, and the weather is looking good for splashdown.”

The mission has already achieved a major milestone, with the crew breaking the record for the farthest human spaceflight distance at 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while navigating the far side of the Moon.

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed test flight in the Artemis campaign.

As per the official website of NASA, there are five main priorities for Artemis II. These included the ability of systems and teams to sustain the flight crew in the flight environment, and through their return to Earth; demonstrate systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign; retrieve flight hardware and data, assessing performance for future missions; demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed and complete additional objectives to verify subsystems and validate data.

Artemis II marks the first crewed mission around the moon in more than 50 years, carrying four astronauts farther into space than any humans have travelled in history. (ANI)

 
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