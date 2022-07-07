As Boris Johnson stares at exit, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak lead race to 10, Downing Street: Report

With Boris Johnson's premiership in its definitive final stretch – the British media has reported that the embattled PM of the United Kingdom will step down today – all eyes will be on his successor, whose name is likely to be announced in a day or two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign amid pressure: Report

According to The Spectator, a weekly British magazine on politics, culture and current affairs, two candidates in particular have the highest chance of succeeding Johnson in 10, Downing Street. The London-based publication, citing data from Oddschecker, reported that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, at 22% each, are bookies' favourites to be the 78th premier of the UK.

Who will be the next PM of the UK?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Mordaunt is the Minister of State for Trade Policy and Member of Parliament (MP) from Portsmouth North, Sunak, recently resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and is among several Tory MPs who left Johnson's government over the last few days.

Also Read: ‘I will not resign,’ says UK PM Boris Johnson | List of Tory MPs who quit govt

Meanwhile, secretary of defence Ben Wallace (17% odds) is next on the list, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss and Sajid Javid, who resigned as resigned as health secretary (14% each). Sunak's successor, Nadhim Zahawi, and Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, both came in at 13%. Tom Tugendhat (11%), Jeremy Hunt (10%) and Steve Baker (7%).

It is to be noted that the numbers are from 9:42am local time. The contenders may slip up or down in the hours to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON