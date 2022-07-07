Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Boris Johnson stares at exit, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak lead race to 10, Downing Street: Report

According to The Spectator, which cited data from Oddschecker, the UK's Minister of State Trade Policy, and the recently-resigned Chancellor of the Exchequer, have odds of 22% each to be the next premier.
Penny Mordaunt (right) is tipped to succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's new premier. (twitter.com/PennyMordaunt)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With Boris Johnson's premiership in its definitive final stretch – the British media has reported that the embattled PM of the United Kingdom will step down today – all eyes will be on his successor, whose name is likely to be announced in a day or two.

According to The Spectator, a weekly British magazine on politics, culture and current affairs, two candidates in particular have the highest chance of succeeding Johnson in 10, Downing Street. The London-based publication, citing data from Oddschecker, reported that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, at 22% each, are bookies' favourites to be the 78th premier of the UK.

Who will be the next PM of the UK?
While Mordaunt is the Minister of State for Trade Policy and Member of Parliament (MP) from Portsmouth North, Sunak, recently resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and is among several Tory MPs who left Johnson's government over the last few days.

Meanwhile, secretary of defence Ben Wallace (17% odds) is next on the list, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss and Sajid Javid, who resigned as resigned as health secretary (14% each). Sunak's successor, Nadhim Zahawi, and Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, both came in at 13%. Tom Tugendhat (11%), Jeremy Hunt (10%) and Steve Baker (7%).

It is to be noted that the numbers are from 9:42am local time. The contenders may slip up or down in the hours to come.

HT News Desk

boris johnson united kingdom
