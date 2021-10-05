Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / As Facebook goes dark, Zuckerberg loses $7 billion, drops down in billionaire list
As Facebook goes dark, Zuckerberg loses $7 billion, drops down in billionaire list

Published on Oct 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. (AP)
Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline. A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting around 5 per cent on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15 per cent since mid-September.

The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $120.9 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s lost about $19 billion of wealth since Sept. 13, when he was worth nearly $140 billion, according to the index.

Also Read | After longest Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg issues a personal apology

On Sept. 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products — such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public. The reports have drawn the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.

In response, Facebook has emphasised that the issues facing its products, including political polarisation, are complex and not caused by technology alone. “I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.

