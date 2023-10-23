As Israel's war with Hamas rages, nearly 14 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing

Gaza Border [Israel], October 23 (ANI): As Israel continued to pound Hamas in Gaza, at least 14 trucks laden with items for humanitarian relief entered the Strip through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, CNN reported.

These aid trucks were sponsored by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza confirmed to CNN that these trucks have been admitted and are currently being offloaded to proceed to the Gaza storage facilities of the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Moreover, the Palestinian Crossing Authority shared pictures of the second set of trucks getting loaded up on the Palestinian side of the crossing to complete the journey to the UNRWA site, according to CNN.

The head of public relations at the Palestinian Crossing Authority, Wael Abu Omar, said in a statement that the trucks carried "food and medicines" for Gaza.

Earlier, as many as 17 trucks carrying aid entered the Southern Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing on the second day of its opening, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

The convoy arrived a day after 20 trucks carried medical aid, food, and water into the Palestinian enclave.

The aid entered the Strip ahead of Israel's looming ground offensive on Gaza and amid air strikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Hamas targets.

The Rafah border crossing was opened for a short window on Saturday morning to let 20 aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt.

The United Nations has estimated that about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gazans.

The trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza carried food, water, and medical supplies but no fuel, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed hostages abducted and held in Gaza since the shock assault rose to 212. (ANI)

