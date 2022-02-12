As tensions mount over Ukraine, countries ask their nationals to evacuate: A list

With fears of Russia invading Ukraine rising by the day, several countries have urged their citizens living in the eastern European nation to leave immediately. Russia, too, announced on Saturday it has ‘optimised’ its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine over ‘fears of provocation’ from Kyiv and its allies.

Thus far, following governments have urged their nationals to evacuate, and the list is likely to grow in the coming days.

United States: The US State Department has asked non-emergency staff members of its embassy in Kyiv to evacuate.

"Despite the reduction in diplomatic staff, the core embassy team, our dedicated Ukrainian colleagues, and @StateDept and U.S. personnel around the world will continue relentless diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine's security, democracy, and prosperity," it posted on Twitter.

United Kingdom: Warning British nationals not to expect any military evacuation, the UK government advised British nationals to leave while commercial means were still available and advised against all further travel to the country. However, its embassy in Kyiv is still operational.

Germany: "Germans staying there are urged to consider leaving the country," the German foreign ministry noted on Twitter.

The Netherlands: Dutch citizens should depart as soon as possible, foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said, and also issued a notice advising against travelling to the country

Belgium: On its website, the Belgian foreign ministry ‘strongly advised’ Belgian nationals, whose presence in Ukraine is not strictly required, to leave. It also warned that an evacuation cannot be guaranteed.

Sweden: Estimating that around 200-300 Swedes are currently residing in Kyiv, Sweden's government has called on them to leave due to ‘changing security situation.’

Australia: Describing the current situation as ‘very dangerous,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested Australians to move out for their own safety.

New Zealand: “The New Zealand government is advising New Zealanders to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home,” the island nation's foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, said.

Kuwait: Besides asking its citizens to move out, Kuwait's foreign ministry urged those scheduled or planning to visit the country to shelve their plans.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian embassy in Kyiv has requested the kingdom's citizens to get in touch with it to facilitate departure from the country.

Jordan: In the light of ‘current developments,’ Jordanians should leave Ukraine or postpone plans to travel there, the foreign ministry said.

(With agency inputs)

