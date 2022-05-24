As Ukraine war enters 4th month, Biden says 'dark hour in history': 10 updates

The Ukraine war has entered the fourth month and the latest inputs shared by the United Kingdom’s ministry of defence have revealed that the entire eastern part of the country has been besieged while numerous parts across the rest of the war-torn nation remain under attack. At the second in-person Quad summit on Tuesday in Japan, US president Joe Biden yet again slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin as he warned about the growing food crisis. “Putin is trying to erase a culture,” the US president said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are ten points on the Ukraine war:

1. The country faced the worst military losses from a single attack of the war last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday, when 87 people had been killed when Russian forces struck a barracks at a training base in the north, news agency Reuters reported.

2. At the Quad summit in Tokyo, the Ukraine war remains one of the top issues under focus. "We are navigating a dark hour in our shared history. Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe. And innocent civilians are put into the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as exiled,” Biden said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. "It's a global issue. The fact is that when you turn on the television and see what Russia’s doing now, it appears to me that (President Vladimir) Putin is trying to extinguish a culture. He is not trying to hit military targets anymore, he is taking out every school, every culture, every natural history museum. As long as Russia continues this war we are going to be partners and lead a global response,” he added.

4. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in his opening remarks at Quad insisted: “Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter”.

5. On Monday, a young Russian soldier was sentenced to life for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crime punishment since the Russian assault began on February 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. The Russia-appointed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region will ask Moscow to set up a military base on its territory, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a local government official as saying on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

7. More than 125,000 Russians are trying to seize Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, the region’s governor said on Telegram, but Ukraine has forced Russian troops out of Toshkivka to its south, Gaidai added.

8. Zelensky on Monday also urged the world to toughen global sanctions on Russia. He was speaking at the Davos summit.

9. Ukraine says it has killed over 29,000 troops since the war began.

10. The ceasefire talks have hit a dead end and Ukraine has ruled out concessions to Moscow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON