As unrest continues to rattle Iran, President calls for a key ‘distinction’

As Iran continues to reel under protests and unrest for nearly ten days, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday asked security forces not to crack down on “economic” protestors, and draw a definite distinction between peaceful demonstrators and “armed rioters”. Seven months after the country was severely hit by Israeli and US forces over its nuclear facilities in a 12-day-long war, Tehran once again reels under heavy international pressure. (REUTERS)

“Pezeshkian had ordered that no security measures be taken against the demonstrators,” news agency AFP reported, quoting vice president Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah as saying.

The President also asked troops to draw a difference between those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and attack police stations and military sites, and those who stage peaceful protests.

As the country faces heightened protests, at least 27 people have been killed and more than 1,500 were arrested with the western provinces of the nation being the worst hit.

No leniency As Iran saw a series of violent protests against its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's top judge on Wednesday warned that there would be no leniency for those who aid the enemy of the Islamic republic as he accused Israel and the United States of pursuing hybrid methods to disrupt the country.

“Following announcements by Israel and the US president, there is no excuse for those coming to the streets for riots and unrest,” chief justice and head of Iranian judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said adding that from now on, there would be no leniency for whoever who helps the enemy against the Islamic Republic and the calm of the people. Khamenei vowed to not ‘yield’ the enemy.

Seven months after the country was severely hit by Israeli and US forces over its nuclear facilities in a 12-day-long war, Tehran once again reels under heavy international pressure with US President Donald Trump threatening to come to the aid of protestors if security forces open fired at them.

Army warns of robust response Commander of Iranian army and one of the department's most senior officers, General Amir Hatami on Wednesday warned that Tehran would not tolerate external threats ‘without responding’.

Iran's response would be more robust than during the country's 12-day war with Israel in June, AFP quoting him as saying.

(With agency inputs)