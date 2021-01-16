IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN
Other countries with a large diaspora included Mexico and Russia (11 million each), China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).(Reuters/ File photo)
Other countries with a large diaspora included Mexico and Russia (11 million each), China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN

The United Arab Emirates, the US and Saudi Arabia host the largest numbers of migrants from India, it said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:28 PM IST

The Indian diaspora, one of the most “vibrant and dynamic”, is the largest in the world, with 18 million people from the country living outside their homeland in 2020, the UN has said.

The United Arab Emirates, the US and Saudi Arabia host the largest numbers of migrants from India, it said.

“India has the largest transnational population in the world. It has the most migrants abroad -- 18 million, which is a significant number and another feature which is very interesting about the Indian migrant population is that they're really distributed all over the globe,” Population Affairs Officer in the Population Division at UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Clare Menozzi told PTI in an interview on Friday.

Menozzi said while some transnational populations are really clustered in one country or region, the Indian diaspora is present in all continents and regions -- from the Gulf to Northern America to Australia, UK.

“It's a very vibrant” and dynamic diaspora in the world, she said.

The report, ‘International Migration 2020 Highlights’, by the Population Division of UN DESA, released on Friday said in 2020, 18 million persons from India were living outside of their country of birth.

Other countries with a large diaspora included Mexico and Russia (11 million each), China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).

The report said India’s large diaspora is distributed across a number of major countries of destination, with the UAE (3.5 million), the US (2.7 million) and Saudi Arabia (2.5 million) hosting the largest numbers of migrants from India.

Other countries hosting large numbers of migrants from India included Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and the UK.

Between 2000 and 2020, the size of the migrant population abroad grew for nearly all countries and areas of the world. India experienced the largest gain during that period at nearly 10 million, followed in order of magnitude by Syria, Venezuela, China and the Philippines.

Migration from India is largely motivated by labour and family reasons, Director of Population Division at UN DESA John Wilmoth told reporters at the launch of the report here, adding that forced displacement is a much smaller category (about 10 per cent) in the total.

Menozzi said the Indian diaspora is comprised predominantly of persons who are working, but also students and people who moved for family reasons.

She said there is a very large presence of migrants who are born in India, in the Gulf countries where they are playing a central role in the economic prosperity of the countries, working in construction, hospitality and care services. The diverse Indian diaspora also includes highly-skilled scientists, engineers and doctors.

The US remained by far the largest country of destination of international migrants with 51 million migrants in 2020, equal to 18 per cent of the world’s total.

Germany hosted the second largest number of migrants worldwide at around 16 million, followed by Saudi Arabia (13 million), Russia (12 million) and the UK (9 million).

The report said preliminary estimates suggest that Covid-19 pandemic may have slowed the growth in the stock of international migrants by around two million by mid-2020, 27 per cent less than the growth expected since mid-2019.

The report said growth in the number of international migrants has been robust over the last two decades, reaching 281 million people living outside their country of origin in 2020, up from 173 million in 2000 and 221 million in 2010.

Currently, international migrants represent about 3.6 per cent of the world’s population.

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of migrants grew in 179 countries or areas. Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US gained the largest number of migrants during that period. By contrast, in 53 countries or areas, the number of international migrants declined between 2000 and 2020. Armenia, India, Pakistan, Ukraine and Tanzania were among the countries that experienced the most pronounced declines.

In many cases, the declines resulted from the old age of the migrant populations or the return of refugees and asylum seekers to their countries of origin.

In terms of regional migration corridors, between 2000 and 2020, some regional migration corridors grew very rapidly. The corridor Central and Southern Asia to Northern Africa and Western Asia grew the most, with 13 million migrants added between 2000 and 2020; more than tripling in size.

"The majority of that increase resulted from labour migration from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” the report said.

It noted that while it is too soon to understand the full extent, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may have slowed the growth of this regional migration corridor.

In many GCC countries, thousands of migrant workers in the construction, hospitality, retail and transportation sectors lost their jobs due to the pandemic and were required to return home.

The report said according to World Bank projections, the Covid-19 pandemic may reduce the volume of remittances sent to low-and middle-income countries from USD 548 billion in 2019 to USD 470 billion in 2021, a decline of 14 per cent.

Menozzi said India is the main country of recipient of remittances worldwide and in 2019 received USD 83 billion in remittances from its diaspora. The World Bank projects that in 2020, the amount will decline by around 9 per cent to about USD 76 billion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
More than 600 native speakers have been vaccinated so far and the government targets vaccinating 1000 by the end of the week.(Bloomberg)
More than 600 native speakers have been vaccinated so far and the government targets vaccinating 1000 by the end of the week.(Bloomberg)
world news

Native speakers on Covid-19 vaccine priority in the Cherokee Nation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The decision is an initiative to save their culture and identity as the Cherokee Nation has only 2,000 fluent speakers of the language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets approval in Pakistan: Health minister

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Russia's economy minister announced the plans on Friday, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine addresses a news conference at his house in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda. (REUTERS)
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine addresses a news conference at his house in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda. (REUTERS)
world news

Uganda presidential polls: Bobi Wine claims Museveni committed electoral fraud

Reuters, Kampala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • Wine accused Museveni of fabricating the results and called the poll "the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda".
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 2000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 2000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
world news

Japan's suicides jump 16% in Covid-19 second wave after fall in 1st wave: Study

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The July-October suicide rate rose 16% from the same period a year earlier, a stark reversal of the February-June decline of 14%, according to the study by researchers at Hong Kong University and Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won(REUTERS)
world news

EU draft sets out plans to limit US dollar reliance: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:37 PM IST
A draft European Commission policy paper highlights the European Union’s vulnerability to US sanctions and to financial risks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington are among the states that have activated their National Guards to strengthen security.(Reuters | Representational image)
Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington are among the states that have activated their National Guards to strengthen security.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

US state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:37 PM IST
The FBI has warned police agencies of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols starting January 16 through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, fuelled by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:32 PM IST
From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative Covid-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug.(AP)
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug.(AP)
world news

US officials plead for more use of languishing antibody drugs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The antibody treatments, touted by President Donald Trump and once feared to be subject to rationing because of demand, have instead been underused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Laschet, the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous - won a runoff vote against Friedrich Merz, securing 521 votes against 466 for his arch-conservative rival, according to a ballot of 1,001 party delegates.(REUTERS)
Laschet, the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous - won a runoff vote against Friedrich Merz, securing 521 votes against 466 for his arch-conservative rival, according to a ballot of 1,001 party delegates.(REUTERS)
world news

Armin Laschet elected chairman of German chancellor Merkel's CDU party

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
At the helm of the CDU he replaces Europe's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, who has said she will not run for chancellor again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump’s China Inc. onslaught leaves key decisions for Biden

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Kurt Campbell, tipped to become Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, said the administration would initially seek to build consensus with allies on China after dealing with a host of domestic issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court lawyer, politician and former TV host Bukhari was appointed as chief of the state broadcaster in November last year, inviting criticism for getting benefit from his closeness to Prime Minister Khan.(@PTIofficial/Twitter)
Supreme Court lawyer, politician and former TV host Bukhari was appointed as chief of the state broadcaster in November last year, inviting criticism for getting benefit from his closeness to Prime Minister Khan.(@PTIofficial/Twitter)
world news

Pak HC forces govt to remove Imran Khan's aide from PTV chairman's position

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Barring Bukhari from serving as PTV chairman, the high court directed the government to move a fresh summary for his appointment and clarify special age relaxation for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three candidates as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz (C), Norbert Roettgen (L) and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet stand behind the stage during the vote of the delegates on the second day of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin(AFP)
The three candidates as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz (C), Norbert Roettgen (L) and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet stand behind the stage during the vote of the delegates on the second day of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin(AFP)
world news

End of Merkel era: German CDU to pick new party leader on Saturday

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Merkel, the continent's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, has said she will not run again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Michael Lindell, an avid Trump supporter, reportedly met the US president with notes which included words like “Insurrection Act” and “martial law”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines to the US population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines to the US population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)
world news

Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors for Joe Biden inauguration

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The inaugural committee disclosed the names of 3,184 additional donors on Friday night, after making its first disclosure of 959 donors last Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP