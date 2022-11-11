At COP27, Joe Biden calls for commitment to climate targets amid Ukraine war

At COP 27, United States President Joe Biden called for collective effort of all the major 'emitting' nations to fight the impending risks of climate crisis on Friday. He said, “If we are to win this fight, every major emitting nation needs to align with 1.5 degree targets” referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and and the very life of the planet," he told an audience at the conference in Egypt.

His speech was intended to remind government representatives gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to keep alive a goal of keeping the global average temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming. It came even as a slew of crises - from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation - distract international focus.

Also Read | Fossil fuel delegation at COP 27 larger than 10 most climate-affected countries combined: Report

Biden said that the war in Ukraine made it more urgent than ever to double down on climate commitments, calling on every country to align with targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Russia's war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels," he said.

Biden assured that that the United States is "on track" to achieve its pledge of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The US president spoke about new spending on clean energy initiatives will "change the paradigm” and ensure the U.S. hits its target.

"I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," he said.