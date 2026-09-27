At least 14 dead in 72 hours as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Nepal

Relentless rainfall since Thursday has killed at least 14 people all across Nepal, with inundation, flooding and landslides reported from all across the nation, prompting alerts and warnings.

A view of local residents holding umbrellas and wearing raincoats as they watch the water level rise in the swollen Bagmati River following continuous downpours, in Kathmandu on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

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On Sunday morning, authorities issued a warning for all the residents living along the Narayani River in Central Nepal after it crossed the warning level of 9 meters and entered the settlements. Highways leading to Chitwan, which serves as the juncture to travel across the nation, also remain blocked, with landslides reported in multiple locations.

At least 6 people were dead from Thursday in the rain-induced disaster till Saturday evening, as per the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA), while four additional people were dead on Sunday morning in a landslide incident in Myagdi District.

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{{^usCountry}} “In Annapurna Village Council, four people have been confirmed dead in a landslide,” Bharat Kumar Pun, the Chairperson of the Village Council, confirmed to ANI over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In Annapurna Village Council, four people have been confirmed dead in a landslide,” Bharat Kumar Pun, the Chairperson of the Village Council, confirmed to ANI over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the official, landslides at multiple locations have hindered the search and rescue operation, while the condition has been deteriorating with the continuous downpour.

Similarly, a landslide in adjoining Baglung District has also killed four additional people, a local official confirmed to ANI.

“In Nishikhola Village Council of Baglung District, four people have died after being buried in a landslide. The incident occurred this morning in Ward Number 3, Hardra,” Prem Bahadur Gharti Magar, the Deputy Chairperson of the Village Council, told ANI over the phone.

The Kaligandaki River flowing through the district has also swept away houses and bridges, disconnecting road connectivity.Security forces have been carrying out evacuations in multiple districts following the inundation and risk of floods, moving thousands of people to safer grounds.

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The latest disaster in the Himalayan Nation comes a month after the tragedy of the Bhotekoshi Floods, which so far have claimed over 1400 lives and left over 6000 missing.

The flood struck riverside settlements in Rasuwa district on the morning of Aug. 26 (Bhadra 10, 2083), rapidly affecting neighbouring areas including Nuwakot and Dhading.

Infrastructure losses underscore the scale of the event. Eight operating hydropower projects (281 MW) and four under construction (388 MW) were damaged, disrupting 431.1 MW of generation capacity. Major sections of the Galchhi–Betrawati–Rasuwagadhi road and the Prithvi Highway were destroyed or heavily damaged, along with 48 suspension bridges and 31 motorable bridges. (ANI)