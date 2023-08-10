At least 17 killed after boat carrying Rohingya refugees breaks up off Myanmar

At least 17 people drowned when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state broke up at sea this week, rescuers said Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya remain in Rakhine where there are severe restrictions on their movement(File/ AFP)

"We found 17 dead bodies... as of yesterday," Byar La, a rescuer from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation told AFP, adding that around 30 more people are unaccounted for.