At least 20 die, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan
At least 20 people died, most of them women, and another 30 were missing after a boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in a river in central Pakistan on Monday, officials said.
The overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it capsized in the Indus river in the district of Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement.
Nearly 90 people were rescued by divers, the statement said, adding that the passengers were mostly women and children.
All those on board belonged to one clan, and they were on their way to a family wedding across the river, it said.
"We have retrieved 20 bodies so far" and most of them were women, local government official Aslam Tasleem told local Geo News TV.
He said around 30 additional people were missing.
"We're not sure how many people exactly were on the boat. We're getting the estimates just on the basis of the family members' accounts," he said.
Nearly 35 divers from a state-run rescue service took part in an operation to find and save more people who were in the river, the statement said.
-
Taliban ask women employees to send male replacements citing workload
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has reportedly asked women employees in the finance ministry to send a male relative as their substitution citing a rise in workload in the office. The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 and imposed policies that severely restricted basic rights, particularly those of women and minorities. They dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.
-
'Leave our policy alone': In race to be UK PM, central bank, Liz Truss squabble
A top Bank of England official pushed back on Monday at suggestions from a leading candidate to become Britain's next prime minister that the government should set a "clear direction of travel" for monetary policy. Michael Saunders, one of nine members of the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said the foundations of Britain's monetary policy framework were best left untouched by candidates to lead the Conservative Party.
-
'Can Boris Johnson be taken back in UK cabinet?' What Rishi Sunak, rivals said
Not a single hand went up. ALSO READ UK prime minister race: And there four; Rishi Sunak targeted by rivals The contenders to replace JBoris Johnsonare scrambling to distance themselves from the scandal-tainted politician who has resigned as party leader but remains Britain's prime minister for a few more weeks — despite the fact that most of them have served in his government over the past three years.
-
UK on course for hottest day on record, to hit 40° C for the 1st time
Britain was on course for its hottest day on record on Monday with temperatures forecast to hit 40C for the first time, forcing train companies to cancel services and some schools to close while ministers urged the public to stay at home. Much of Europe is baking in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s Celsius (over 110 Fahrenheit) in some regions, with wildfires raging across tinder-dry countryside in Portugal, Spain and France.
-
'Talks with IMF progressing…July will be difficult': Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday assured the public that talks with the International Monetary Fund over a bailout in view of the economic crisis in the country were nearing conclusion. A statement from Wickremesinghe's' office said: "Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund nearing conclusion and discussions for assistance with foreign countries are also progressing." Wickremesinghe's statement did, however, caution July will remain a 'difficult month'.
