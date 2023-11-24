At least 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza, says Palestinian doctor

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

People flee following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023.(AFP)

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

