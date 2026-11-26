At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Egypt, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

At least 30 people are killed and 15 injured after a petroleum vehicle overturns and catches fire on an Egyptian ring road (Unsplash Representational image) more less

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The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

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The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, the ministry said. Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

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Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

In recent years, Egypt has expanded its road network with new highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion. While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, concerns over road safety persist.