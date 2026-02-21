At least 38 killed in armed attack in Nigeria's northwestern state

Armed men killed at least 38 people in the village of Dutse Dan Ajiya in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State, local police and authorities told AFP Saturday. The Nigerian army has deployed to the region for several years to combat these groups, but the violence continues. (AP)

The attack occurred in the night of Thursday into Friday in the remote village, which had "few access routes" said Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara police, adding: "Right now, normalcy has been restored in the area."

According to Hamisu Faru, a local legislator, who reported 50 deaths from the attack, "the bandits came from Gando forest. They laid siege on Dutse Dan Ajiya and opened indiscriminate fire, killing any resident who tried to flee."

Armed gangs, locally called "bandits", are based in forests straddling the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger, from where they launch attacks on villages.

The rising violence by jihadist groups and bandits in Nigeria in recent months has drawn the attention of the United States.

Washington, which frames much of the violence as "persecution" of Christians, ordered surprise airstrikes in coordination with Nigerian authorities on Christmas Day in Sokoto State in the north.

Since 2009, the jihadist insurgency in Nigeria, led primarily by Boko Haram and its rival faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has left more than 40,000 dead and two million displaced in the northeast of the country, according to the UN.