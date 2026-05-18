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At least nine dead in China after vehicle swept into flooded river during heavy rain

The passengers were returning from planting sweet potatoes on Saturday and the truck fell into the river while crossing a bridge.

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:55 pm IST
Reuters |
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At least nine people died after a pickup truck carrying 15 passengers fell into a flooded river in China's southwestern region of Guangxi amid heavy rain, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

First responders inspect damaged buildings in Guangxi after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the region(AFP)

The passengers were returning from planting sweet potatoes on Saturday and the truck fell into the river while crossing a bridge whose deck was submerged by rising water levels, CCTV previously reported.

More downpours are expected after heavy rain drenched central and eastern China on the weekend, lashing provinces such as Jiangxi and Hunan, weather authorities said.

In separate incidents, two magnitude 5.2 earthquakes hit Guangxi's Liuzhou city on Monday. The quake in the early morning killed two people and forced more than 7,000 to evacuate.

Also Read: 6 people go missing in China after truck falls into flooded river in heavy rain, rescue ops begin

 
earthquake china
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