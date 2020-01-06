At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:47 IST

Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.

The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to “get away” from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Sunday’s attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.