At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report

Sunday’s attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:47 IST
IThe blowback over the US killing of a top Iranian general mounted Sunday, Jan. 5 as Iraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of American troops from the country — a move that could allow a resurgence of the Islamic State group. (AP file photo for representation)
         

Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.

The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to “get away” from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Sunday’s attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.

