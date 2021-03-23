Home / World News / At NATO, United States warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
world news

At NATO, United States warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained US opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:37 PM IST
"President Biden has been very clear, he believes the pipeline is a bad idea, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, ultimately it is in contradiction to the EU's own security goals," Blinken said(Reuters file photo)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine.

Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained US opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.

"President (Joe) Biden has been very clear, he believes the pipeline is a bad idea, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, ultimately it is in contradiction to the EU's own security goals," Blinken said as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and a number of close partners and allies," Blinken said, saying that a US law required Washington to impose sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM in 2000

'Global political turbulence': Russia, China call for UNSC summit

France to expand Covid-19 vaccination to people above 70, says Macron

China collects 48 dead pigs discarded along the Yellow river

Nord Stream 2 will bypass Ukraine, a Western ally, potentially depriving it of valuable transit fees. It will also increase European energy dependency on Russia and compete with shipments of US liquefied natural gas.

The pipeline is already around 95% built, and could be finished by September, analysts who monitor tracking data say.

The United States fears Russia could use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to weaken EU states by increasing dependency on Moscow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states germany
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP