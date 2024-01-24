Atomic scientists set ‘Doomsday Clock’ at 90 seconds to midnight. What it means

Atomic scientists of Tuesday reset the symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' at 90 seconds to midnight, the theoretical point of annihilation, for the second consecutive year. The members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security Board set the clock based on "existential" risks to Earth and its people: the war in Ukraine, climate change and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and new biotechnology. The Doomsday Clock reads "90 seconds to midnight," a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists(AFP / File)

The Bulletin highlighted the persistent danger of Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The suspension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and the withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty are key factors contributing to the heightened global risk.

The year 2023 marked uncharted territory as the world experienced its hottest year on record. Despite efforts, the insufficient commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions poses a substantial risk to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The statement also pointed to the dangers posed by the dramatic advance of generative artificial intelligence, citing its potential to magnify disinformation and disrupt the information environment crucial for global problem-solving.

“Make no mistake: resetting the Clock at 90 seconds to midnight is not an indication that the world is stable. Quite the opposite. It’s urgent for governments and communities around the world to act. And the Bulletin remains hopeful—and inspired—in seeing the younger generations leading the charge,” Rachel Bronson, president and CEO, the Bulletin, said in a statement.

What is 'Doomsday Clock'?

The Doomsday Clock is a symbolic representation of the likelihood of a global catastrophe, especially one involving nuclear war. It was first created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group of scientists and experts who were concerned about the potential dangers of nuclear weapons during the Cold War tensions that followed World War Two.

The clock is usually depicted on the cover of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine and is set to a certain time, representing the "minutes to midnight." Midnight on the clock symbolises a global catastrophe. The closer the clock is set to midnight, the closer the world is considered to be to a potential disaster.

The decision to move the clock's hands is made by the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, in consultation with the Bulletin's Board of Sponsors, which includes Nobel laureates. The factors considered for adjusting the clock include nuclear threats, climate change, and other global challenges.

The goal is to raise awareness about the potential threats to humanity and encourage efforts to address and mitigate those threats. The clock's setting has been adjusted multiple times over the years in response to geopolitical events and the assessment of global risks.