'Attack on Afghan territory': Taliban on US airstrike that killed 2 ISIS-K men

The Taliban on Saturday termed the US airstrike as a clear attack on Afghan territory and said the Americans should have informed the Taliban before carrying out the strike, a Taliban spokesman told Reuters. In a 'retaliatory' attack of the Kabul airport blasts, the US conducted an airstrike early on Saturday in which one ISIS-K planner and a facilitator were killed. The Pentagon confirmed that there was no exchange of information between the US and the Taliban regarding the airstrike. Without explaining a further plan of any attack, the Pentagon said it maintains its ability to defend itself until the end of the withdrawal.

The Taliban will soon take full control of the Kabul airport, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said adding that once the US troops leave, the announcement of a full cabinet will come shortly. He said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank. He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon, Reuters reported,

With foreign troops beginning to completely withdraw from Kabul airport, the Taliban once again said that they want to maintain diplomatic ties with the US, the UK and other western nations.

Reports said the Taliban have been finalising an inclusive caretaker government accommodating leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds. The government will also have an "amir-ul momineen", reports said.

The group has also asked all women healthcare workers to return to work as the health sector is under immense pressure. "The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate advises all women employees in the centre and provinces that they should attend work regularly," a statement from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. "They will face no impediment to performing their duties from the Islamic Emirate," he said.

