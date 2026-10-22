Indian national among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd airport

Two people were killed, including an Indian national, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil city of Dammam, the country's general authority of civil aviation said on Thursday, as strikes by Yemen's Houthis intensify. The other victim was a Saudi citizen, the authority confirmed.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis had earlier attacked the King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 8. (Social Media via REUTERS/File Photo)

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Eight others were injured, including nationals of India, Yemen and Bangladesh, as well as a Saudi resident of Bangladeshi nationality.

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The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it was gathering more information about the incident and reaching out to the affected families. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it said in a statement posted on X.

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Saudi's King Fahd airport attacked

{{^usCountry}} Authorities were assessing the damage caused by the attack, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. Airport operations had resumed, and air traffic was back to normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities were assessing the damage caused by the attack, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. Airport operations had resumed, and air traffic was back to normal. {{/usCountry}}

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Saudi Arabia has come under near-daily attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces this month, including a strike on Riyadh's international airport that was the kingdom's deadliest in years.

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On Wednesday, the Saudi energy ministry said falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting an oil facility had killed 2 people and injured 2 others.

US issues travel alert, India urges nationals to take precautions

The US ordered non-essential embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the state department said.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," state department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a social media post explaining the decision.

On Sunday, the Indian embassy had urged Indian nationals to follow the latest safety instructions issued by Saudi authorities for people who receive emergency alerts.

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The guidelines, shared on social media, advise people to stay calm, follow official instructions and move immediately to the nearest safe place inside a building. People have also been told to remain inside their homes or buildings until it is safe to leave.

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Houthi-Saudi conflict

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and civilian infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks, forcing Riyadh to close its main airport.

According to an AFP tally based on official figures, attacks on Saudi airports have killed 22 people this month.

The attacks come after a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war collapsed in July. The Iran-backed Houthis are fighting the Yemeni government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthis announced a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia and began attacking its ships, territory and oil facilities. In September, they launched a major offensive and captured areas along the Red Sea coast that had been under government control.

In response, the Saudi air force has repeatedly carried out strikes on areas controlled by the Houthis, who hold much of Yemen.

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With inputs from agencies