Attorney General Garland fiercely defends DOJ's independence: "Our job is not to do what is politically convenient"

Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, defending the Department of Justice's (DOJ) independence amid allegations of political bias and interference in high-profile investigations. While Garland passionately asserted the DOJ's commitment to upholding the rule of law, he faced sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers.

Garland, known for his composed demeanour, delivered an emotional statement recounting his family's history of fleeing religious persecution during the Holocaust, highlighting his personal commitment to public service and the rule of law. "Our job is to uphold the rule of law," Garland stated firmly. "Our job is not to do what is politically convenient."

However, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio immediately criticized the DOJ for its handling of investigations involving Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump. Jordan accused the DOJ of offering a "ridiculous" plea deal to Hunter Biden and prosecuting Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents. "There is one investigation protecting President Biden. There is another one attacking President Trump," Jordan asserted. "The Justice Department’s got both sides of the equation covered."

In response, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the committee, accused Republicans of engaging in political stunts and promoting conspiracy theories. Nadler contended that Republicans aimed to impeach President Biden without justification while protecting Trump from allegations related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The hearing came amidst ongoing politically charged investigations, including Hunter Biden's legal troubles and multiple cases involving Donald Trump. Garland, in his testimony, emphasized that the DOJ's role is to serve the American people, not the President or Congress. He stated, "Our job is not to take orders from the President, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate."

Republicans focused their questions on allegations of DOJ interference in Hunter Biden's case, raising concerns about the independence of the investigation. Garland, in response, emphasized his commitment to non-interference, stating that he purposely kept his distance to avoid any appearance of meddling.

Democrats, meanwhile, attempted to shift the focus of the hearing to other criminal justice issues, including domestic terrorism, hate crimes, and gun violence. Rep. Nadler criticized Republicans for promoting "long-discredited conspiracy theories" and accused them of attempting to divide the country.

The hearing shed light on the challenges the DOJ faces in maintaining its independence and impartiality in the midst of politically sensitive investigations. As Garland concluded his testimony, he reaffirmed the DOJ's commitment to its mission. "We will not be intimidated," Garland stated firmly. "We will do our jobs free from outside interference. And we will not back down from defending our democracy."