Australia passes landmark law requiring Google, Facebook to pay for news
The Australian parliament on Thursday passed a news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code that will make it compulsory for Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content.
The code will be reviewed within one year of its commencement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement.
"The code will ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public-interest journalism in Australia," they said.
The passage of the code, developed after extensive analysis from Australia's anti-trust regulator and almost three years of public consultation, may offer encouragement to countries such as Britain and Canada which are planning similar laws.
Also read| Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
Other countries have introduced legislation forcing major technology companies to negotiate with media companies for licensing fees for links that draw traffic, and advertising revenue, to their platforms.
The new code makes Australia the first country where a government arbitrator will set the rates tech giants have to pay if negotiations with media companies fail.
Frydenberg and Fletcher said the government was pleased to see "progress by both Google and more recently Facebook" in reaching commercial arrangements with Australian news media.
Facebook had cut off news in Australia last week amid tense negotiations with the government.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fencing, tightened security at Capitol staying in place for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FAA met to discuss more frequent engine inspections days before Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas power companies face liquidity crisis as bills mount, board leaders resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia passes landmark law requiring Google, Facebook to pay for news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's trade nominee Katherine Tai calls China 'both a rival and a partner'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republicans introduce resolution opposing any move to lift sanctions on Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy trading in GameStop leads to hour-long outage for Reddit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge, US tries to expedite release of migrant children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox