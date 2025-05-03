Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian PM Anthony Albanese set to win historic second term; Opposition leader concedes defeat

AP | ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Anthony Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to win a second consecutive three-year term as his opponent conceded defeat after projections forecast incumbent Labor Party's return.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a group photo at the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024. (AFP)
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a group photo at the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024. (AFP)

Anthony Albanese will be the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Australia's right-leaning opposition leader Peter Dutton also conceded defeat in Saturday's election and said that he had congratulated Anthony Albanese on his success.

“We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” Dutton said.

Supporters of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese react at a Labor party election night event, after local media projected the Labor Party's victory, on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025.(Reuters)
Supporters of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese react at a Labor party election night event, after local media projected the Labor Party's victory, on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025.(Reuters)

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” he added.

Confirming about Dutton's call, Albanese said that in times of global uncertainties, voters in Australia have chosen optimism.

“There is more to do to help people under pressure,” the incumbent Australian prime minister said, according to Reuters. He also thanked Dutton for his generous words.

Australia's general election


Millions of Australians voted in the general election on Saturday. The first polls opened at 8:00 am local time on Australia's east coast, followed later by the country's western cities and far-flung island territories.

A total of 18.1 million voters had enrolled for the election. About half of them cast an early ballot, according to election authorities.

Soaring inflation, higher interest rates, a shortage of housing, and the global economic uncertainty created by US President Donald Trump's tariff war were the major key issues that dominated the campaign discourse.

Albanese ran an almost faultless campaign against opposition leader Peter Dutton, turning around polls at the start of the year that had suggested he was headed for defeat, according to Bloomberg.

(Inputs from agencies)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Australian PM Anthony Albanese set to win historic second term; Opposition leader concedes defeat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On