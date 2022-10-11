Australia student visa explained: Requirements and process

Indian students wishing to pursue their education in Australia require a student visa to start their studies. The visa needed depends on the course level, the type of study to pursue and the duration of the program a student is applying to. You would require a student sublcass 500 visa regardless of the field chosen for study.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visa allows entry into Australia for the period of your study program which is usually up to five years and depends on your enrollment date. The visa helps a student to not only enroll in the desired course but also allows family members to accompany the student to Australia. Additionally, dependents can apply for a visa as well to travel with the student.

Read more: Australia tourist visa explained: Types, application process and extension

What are the basic requirements for Australia student visa?

The basic requirements include: enrollment in a study program in Australia, hold Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) or for the duration of your program, welfare arrangement in Australia if you are less than 18 years of age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are the documents required for Australia student visa?

When applying for a student visa to study in Australia, the documents required include: Proof of enrolment, valid passport, visa application fee, Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) statement, academic and work experience documents, evidence of English proficiency skills, evidence of financial ability.

What are the fees for the student visa in Australia?

The visa fees depend on the subclass. The base application charge for student visa subclass 500 is AUD $630. Additional applicant charges if a student is 18 years or above are AUD $460. Additional applicant charges if the applicant is less than 18 years are AUD $150.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail