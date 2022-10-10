Australia tourist visa explained: Types, application process and extension

To travel to Australia, a valid visa is needed. Visitors coming to Australia can apply for a range of visas which include tourist visas and working holiday visas. The applications for the visa can be made at the Australian embassy or consulate. Additionally, applications can also be made on the Australian department of home affairs website. Here's everything you need to know about the Australia tourist visa:

What are the types of Australia tourist visa?

Depending on the length of your stay and the purpose of your visit to Australia, there are different types of visas available. To apply for the visa, a person will also need to meet certain financial and medical requirements.

Electronic travel authority visa (subclass 601)

The visa allows a person to visit Australia as many times as they want for up to a year and stay for three months each during the visit.

eVisitor (subclass 651)

The visa also allows for multiple visits to Australia for tourism or business purposes for a period of up to three months at a time within a 12-month period but it cannot be extended.

Visitor visa (subclass 600)

This visa allows a stay of up to three months but up to 12 months may also be granted in certain circumstances.

What is the process for application of Australia tourist visa?

For electronic travel authority visa (subclass 601), a person can apply through the Australian ETA app. For other visas, you can apply online by creating an ImmiAccount and completing the application process.

Can stay be extended for Australia tourist visa?

For electronic travel authority visa (subclass 601) you can extend your stay by applying for another visa, such as the visitor visa (subclass 600). An eVisitor (subclass 651) cannot be extended.

