Australian broadcasters can't recognize UK PM Liz Truss, call her ‘minor royal’

An Australian media channel faced flak after the broadcasters failed to recognise new British Prime Minister Liz Truss as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday. Channel 9 TV presenters Tracy Grimshaw and Peter Overton were informed that a "significant motorcade" was approaching the Westminster Abbey- where the state funeral was being held.

Both the presenters failed to identify the British Prime Minister.

"Who is this?" Tracy Grimshaw enquired when Liz Truss arrived with her husband. "Hard to identify, maybe minor Royals. I can't identify them," Peter Overton replied.

“We can't spot everyone, unfortunately. They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it's hard to see,” Tracy Grimshaw then said.

Realizing their mistake, the presenters clarified that the guest was UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss has had a rather whirlwind week as the country mourns the passing away of its longest-serving monarch. Britain risks falling into a lengthy recession as it faces an energy crisis that could threaten the lives of millions of Britons.

