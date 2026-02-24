Australian PM Albanese evacuated from official residence over security threat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra on Tuesday over a security threat, police said. Albanese was evacuated The Lodge in Canberra. (AFP)

Albanese was evacuated from The Lodge, with Australia's national broadcaster ABC reporting that the Prime Minister was taken to a separate location for several hours after the threat was identified.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement that they had responded to “an alleged security incident” around 6 pm (0700 GMT), AFP news agency reported. “About 6pm today, the AFP (Australian Federal Police) responded to an alleged security incident within the ACT,” the police said.

Thorough search conducted, nothing suspicious found A thorough three-hour search of “a protection establishment” was undertaken, and nothing suspicious found in the residence, the Australian police said.

They added that there was no current threat “to the community or public safety.” Albanese's office told ABC that they trust the police, AFP reported. The Prime Minister's office further thanked the security personnel “for their work.”

According to sources cited by Sky News, Albanese told them that he is safe and assured that there was no ongoing threat to the public. Following the incident, which unfolded at about 6 pm (local time) on Tuesday, emergency vehicles were seen at the Prime Minister's residence.

“Further information will be provided at an appropriate time,” the police statement said.

Former Australian police superintendent says evacuation ‘significant move’ Former Australian police detective superintendent David Craig told Sky News that the evacuation of the Australian PM was a “significant move” by the authorities.

“This isn't some online threat... There must be some corroboration to it for (police) to act this way,” Craig said, adding that the police will have a number of plans.

“Depending on the objective or the vector of the threat, those plans will be enacted and the response will be appropriate,” he further added. Meanwhile, Australian Opposition leader Angus Taylor said expressed relief that Albanese was safe.

“Pleased to hear that the Prime Minister is safe and well after being evacuated from his residence in Canberra,” Taylor said in a post on X. The Opposition leader said “threats against any parliamentarian are abhorrent”, while asserting that Australia is a country “built on expressing our differences through debate.”