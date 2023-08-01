Home / World News / Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list but…

Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list but…

ByMallika Soni
Aug 01, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Great Barrier Reef: The UN panel, in its latest report, "noted with appreciation" the commitments and initial actions by the Australian government.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is not a site "in danger", a UNESCO heritage committee said while warning that the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under "serious threat" from pollution and warming of oceans. In November, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said that the reef should be put on the danger list after frequent coral bleaching events.

A green turtle swims through corals on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia.(Reuters)
A green turtle swims through corals on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia.(Reuters)

But the panel, in its latest report, "noted with appreciation" the commitments and initial actions by the Australian government. Australia has been attempting to keep the Great Barrier Reef off the list as it could lead to the site losing its heritage status resulting in dimming it as a tourist attraction. The reef contributes about A$6 billion ($4 billion) to the Australian economy and supports 64,000 jobs.

Read more: Will Russia attend Ukraine war peace talks in Saudi Arabia? All you need to know

"The draft decision cites 'significant progress' being made on climate change, water quality, and sustainable fishing – all putting the reef on a stronger and more sustainable path," Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said, acknowledging that the UNESCO draft decision does not put the reef “in the clear”. More steps were needed to keep it off the endangered list, he said.

The Australian government has pledged A$1.2 billion to protect the reef. Among many decisions, he has also withdrawn federal funding for dams and denied permission for a coal mine that it said could have affected the reef.

What next for the Great Barrier Reef?

The UN panel asked the Australian government to submit a progress report by February 2024. The World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia said UNESCO could place the reef on the endangered list if the country's government failed to show progress on existing commitments.

"UNESCO has kept the Australian and Queensland governments on probation. There's an opportunity for Australia to lift its game before it is required to provide a progress report ... next year," Richard Leck, WWF-Australia Head of Oceans, said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out