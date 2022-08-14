Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Author Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Updated on Aug 14, 2022 04:18 AM IST
Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail.
Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York.(AP)
PTI | , New York

A 24-year old New Jersey man charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities with New York State Police told PTI that Matar pleaded not guilty and was held in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Matar was arrested Friday by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for attempted murder 2nd degree (B Felony) and assault 2nd degree.

Matar was processed at State Police Jamestown and transported to Chautauqua County Jail. Matar was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday and "remanded without bail to the Chautauqua County Jail," the New York State Police said in a statement.

Rushdie, the 75-year-old Mumbai-born writer, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by Matar on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

