Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home

Published on Oct 11, 2022 04:47 AM IST

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.

The home where the bodies were found is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said,

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died in surgery at the hospital, authorities said.

All five people killed appeared to be adults, weren't related to each other and were found in different parts of the home, the coroner said.

Spartanburg County deputies said they won't release any additional information on the shooting until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families.

Clevenger said his office is performing autopsies and trying to identify the victims on Monday.

The home where the bodies were found is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg.

