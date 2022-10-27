Authorities in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia order phone checks on residents

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's occupied region of Zaporizhzhia ordered phone checks on local residents, announcing the implementation of military censorship under Russian President Vladimir Putin's martial law decree.

Read more: China to revise women's protection law for first time in decades

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"From today in the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers have begun a selective preventing check of the mobile phones of citizens," Moscow-appointed official Vladimir Rogov said. He said those subscribed to "propaganda resources of the terrorist Kyiv regime" will receive a warning, before being fined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON