Authorities in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia order phone checks on residents

Published on Oct 27, 2022 05:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Law enforcement officers have begun a selective preventing check of the mobile phones of citizens," Moscow-appointed official Vladimir Rogov said.

Russia-Ukraine War A Ukrainian woman looks on at a check point in Zaporizhzhia.(AFP)
AFP |

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's occupied region of Zaporizhzhia ordered phone checks on local residents, announcing the implementation of military censorship under Russian President Vladimir Putin's martial law decree.

"From today in the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers have begun a selective preventing check of the mobile phones of citizens," Moscow-appointed official Vladimir Rogov said. He said those subscribed to "propaganda resources of the terrorist Kyiv regime" will receive a warning, before being fined.

