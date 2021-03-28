Home / World News / Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94
Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94

The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.(Bloomberg)

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.

