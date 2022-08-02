Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan

On the day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taipei, the eastern world woke up to the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Al-Zawahiri, who was staying in the house of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, was shredded to pieces by ninja missile fired from a US reaper drone.

The strike took place at 7.18 am IST on Sunday but the outcome was announced only on Monday night. The timing of President Joe Biden's announcement coincidentally comes at a time when speaker Pelosi defying all Chinese threats is scheduled to land in Taipei today. That speaker Pelosi is landing in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory is a rebuff to crude threats from the Chinese. Given her style, Pelosi will definitely support Taiwan.

The missile attack on Ayman Al Zawahiri is a demonstrator of US armed drone technology and spatial intelligence, which is miles ahead of any country in the world including China. While India knew about this attack on Zawahiri's house Sherpur upmarket locality in Kabul, the outcome of the attack was not shared. For the record, Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani who head an eponymous terrorist network, had told New Delhi that Zawahiri was hiding in Iran and not in Kabul under his own protection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021, the al Qaeda network has grown in Afghanistan. The US missile strike shows that US not only has the ability to gather intelligence but also conduct pin-pointed precision strikes.

While China has threatened US not to interfere with Taiwan, the Zawahiri strike and the use of precision capability will sober the top honchos of Chinese Communist Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail