Home / World News / Azerbaijan says 71 soldiers died in border clashes with Armenia this week

Azerbaijan says 71 soldiers died in border clashes with Armenia this week

world news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Azerbaijan's defence ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes between the historic rivals this week, which Armenia said ended overnight Thursday.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: A military volunteer speaks on a phone in the city of Vardenis,(AFP)
Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: A military volunteer speaks on a phone in the city of Vardenis,(AFP)
AFP |

Azerbaijan said Thursday that 71 of its troops had died in border clashes with Armenia over the last two days, increasing an earlier toll of 50 killed in the worst fighting since 2020.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes between the historic rivals this week, which Armenia said ended overnight Thursday with the help of international mediation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
armenia azerbaijan
armenia azerbaijan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out