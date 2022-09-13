Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan
Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenia defence ministry said, “Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure."
Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into Armenian territory, officials in Armenia said early Tuesday, amid deadly clashes along the arch foes' shared border.
"Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said, after overnight border clashes left troops dead on both sides.
First US death due to monkeypox confirmed in Los Angeles: Report
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first US fatality from the disease. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the cause of death, and a spokesperson said it was confirmed by an autopsy. The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. No other information on the person was released.
Could New Zealand become a republic as Queen Elizabeth dies? What PM Ardern said
New Zealand will not actively take any measures to become a republic in the short-term after the death of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Queen Elizabeth said, though she expects the Pacific nation will eventually become one. Ardern will represent New Zealand, alongside the Governor General, at the Queen's funeral, and will leave for London on Wednesday.
Canada shootings: 2 including police officer killed, 3 injured in Toronto
TORONTO Two persons, including a police officer, were killed and three others injured after a series of shootings at multiple locations in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday. The shooter, identified on Monday evening as 30-year-old Shawn Petry, was also confronted by the police in the town of Hamilton and killed.
Antarctica's 'Doomsday glacier' rapidly melting: What study means for the world
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier is melting at a faster rate than previously expected, scientists said in a new study, published in Nature Geoscience. The melting, which the scientists said had occurred over the course of the last six months, resulted in the retreat of the Thwaites Glacier by almost 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometres) per year. Melting of the glacier could cause severe flooding in low-lying areas, and submerge coastal regions, scientists had cautioned in 2020.
Kangaroo kills 77-year-old man who kept it as pet in Australia
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found Peiter'Mudge'Zatko, “wild card” in the clash The man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth.
