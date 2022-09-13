Home / World News / Russia says negotiated ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan

world news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:43 PM IST

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: "We expect that an agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a ceasefire from 9:00 am Moscow time (0600 GMT) on September 13 this year will be carried out in full," the foreign ministry in Moscow said

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: The Russian flag flies at the embassy's compound.
AFP |

Russia said Tuesday it had negotiated a ceasefire between ex-Soviet Armenia and Azerbaijan, after fresh border clashes between the historic rivals left dozens dead.

"We expect that an agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a ceasefire from 9:00 am Moscow time (0600 GMT) on September 13 this year will be carried out in full," the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement, adding that it was "extremely concerned" by the uptick in fighting.

