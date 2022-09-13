Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction" after Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into Armenian territory, his office said.

His office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory" and demanding an "adequate reaction of the international community."

