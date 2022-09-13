Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'
Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenia PM's office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction" after Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into Armenian territory, his office said.
His office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory" and demanding an "adequate reaction of the international community."
Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan
Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into Armenian territory, officials in Armenia said early Tuesday, amid deadly clashes along the arch foes' shared border. "Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said, after overnight border clashes left troops dead on both sides.
