Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:27 AM IST

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenia PM's office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview.
AFP |

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction" after Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into Armenian territory, his office said.

His office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory" and demanding an "adequate reaction of the international community."

armenia azerbaijan
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
