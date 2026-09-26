Bangkok declared disaster zone as torrential rain floods city, leaves vehicles, shops submerged: Video

Thailand's capital Bangkok was hit by severe flooding after days of heavy rain, with waterlogged roads bringing traffic to a crawl, shops shutting and hundreds of residents moving to shelters. The Thai capital was declared a disaster zone as floodwaters spread across several areas.

A man holding a small dog poses for a photo while standing in floodwaters in the Bang Bua district of Bangkok on September 26, 2026. (AFP)

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The downpour began on Thursday afternoon and continued through Saturday, disrupting traffic and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

Cars crawled through flooded roads, while some motorcycles were pushed through the murky water. On Phetchaburi Road, one of Bangkok’s busiest routes, vehicles were forced to turn back and some were partially submerged.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents waded through floodwaters, with some walking barefoot, others wearing rubber waders and several wrapping plastic bags around their feet. People were also seen carrying drinking water and food through the inundated streets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents waded through floodwaters, with some walking barefoot, others wearing rubber waders and several wrapping plastic bags around their feet. People were also seen carrying drinking water and food through the inundated streets. {{/usCountry}}

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Many businesses closed on Saturday because of the flooding. More than 200 shelters were set up across Bangkok, with about 900 people taking refuge in them, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Some government facilities were also opened to provide parking for vehicles.

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Thai government issues warning

Thailand’s authorities issued emergency warnings as flooding affected large parts of the country. The government sent alerts through the cell-broadcast system to people in affected areas.

More than 84,000 people across 21 provinces had been affected by flooding as of Saturday, particularly in the central region.

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Regional bus services from Bangkok to some eastern provinces were also suspended because of the conditions.

Despite the flooding, airport operations remained normal, although air traffic control authorities warned that some flights could face delays because of weather-related detours.

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Bangkok Governor Chadchart said floodwaters were expected to recede once the rain stopped, as city officials worked to drain water from affected areas.

What led to Bangkok flooding

Rainfall caused major canals in Bangkok to rise sharply, with accumulated rainfall exceeding 20 centimetres (7.8 inches), according to officials.

Floodwaters spread across central and eastern parts of the capital, blocking roads and bringing traffic to a standstill in some areas.

Residents described the conditions as unusually severe. Hwang Hwan-chung, a visitor from South Korea who has travelled to Bangkok more than 10 times, said he had never experienced such “crazy” weather and was unable to find a taxi.

Local resident Sukanya Tongsuk compared the flooding with Bangkok’s widespread floods in 2011, saying it reminded her of the heavy rains seen 10 to 15 years ago.

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Dutch resident Bjorn Franken, who has lived in Bangkok for two years, said he was able to cope with the flooding, although an event he planned to attend was cancelled.

Thailand weather forecast

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain would continue across most parts of the country through Sunday.

The department attributed the wet conditions to a strong low-pressure system over the central region combined with strengthening southwest monsoon conditions.

Authorities have urged people in affected areas to remain alert as further rain could worsen flooding before conditions improve.