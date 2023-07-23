17 dead, many injured after bus falls into roadside pond in Bangladesh

As many as 17 people died and over a dozen injured on Saturday after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a large pond on the roadside in southwestern Bangladesh's Jhalakathi Sadar district. The bus, carrying 60-70 passengers, was on its way to Barishal from Bhandari.

“The divers have rescued 17 bodies and a police crane is trying to retrieve the bus from the pond filled with water after heavy monsoon rains,” a police official was quoted as saying by local media.

According to India Today, seven among dead were minors and five were women. At least, 35 passengers were injured and taken to nearby hospital.

13 bodies were recovered from the accident spot, whereas, four passengers died in the hospital.

