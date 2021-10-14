Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Bangladesh: Mob vandalise Durga Puja pandals, govt warns of tough action
world news

Bangladesh: Mob vandalise Durga Puja pandals, govt warns of tough action

The authorities in Bangladesh have taken serious note of the violence and deployed paramilitary forces in areas where vandalism took place at Durga Puja pandals. The country's home minister has asked authorities to act against the perpetrators.
Many photos have been circulated on social media of the attacks on Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh. We have not reproduced those photos keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported in Bangladesh on Wednesday, after which the government has warned of tough action. The attacks have mostly happened in Cumilla (also known as Comilla) district, reports in local media said.

The violence was triggered after some posts on social media alleged besmirching of Quran at a puja venue, publications like bdnews24.com reported.

Temples were also attacked in the ensuing violence in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua, the report said. Some publications reported that idols of Durga were damaged in a few areas.

The photos of the violence were widely circulated on social media.

The local hospital in Chandpur told bdnews24.com they received bodies of three people who they believe died in the violence. But, the police have not yet confirmed if these deaths are linked to violence.

The authorities in Bangladesh have taken serious note of the incidents and deployed paramilitary forces in the areas where violence took place. The country's home minister has asked authorities to act against the perpetrators.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking to bdnews24.com, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that people behind the attacks in Cumilla in Chittagong district will be tracked down. He suspected the incident was an act of sabotage.

"The authorities have been ordered to bring the perpetrators to justice," Khan told the news portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh durga puja
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Japan dissolves parliament, paves way for election

US warns of 'other options' on Iran if diplomacy fails

Canada: Quebec postpones Covid-19 vaccine mandates, fearing healthcare crisis

World Sight Day 2021: History, significance, and how to raise awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP