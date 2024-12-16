Bangladesh: Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina mounts fresh attack on interim leader Yunus

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday mounted another blistering attack on the country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of leading an "undemocratic group" that has no responsibility towards the people. Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina called Mohammad Yunus a "fascist"

In a statement on the eve of the 'Bijoy Dibosh', Hasina called Yunus a "fascist" and alleged that the main aim of the dispensation led by him is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Bangladesh celebrates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibosh' or Victory Day.

On December 16, 1971, then Chief of Pakistani forces General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and 'Mukti Bahini' after the 13-day war following which East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Hasina, who fled to India after resigning as the prime minister in August in the face of massive anti-government protests, in the statement in Bengali said that "anti-national groups" had unconstitutionally captured power.

"This undemocratic group led by the fascist Yunus has no responsibility towards the people," she said.

"They are taking power and obstructing all public welfare work," she added.

Hasina slammed the Yunus dispensation and said the people of Bangladesh are burdened by the rise in prices.

"As this government is not democratically elected, they have no accountability to the people. Their main aim is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces and suppress their voice," Hasina said.

"On the contrary, they are secretly supporting the anti-independence radical communal forces. The lack of sensitivity of the leaders of this government, including the fascist Yunus, towards the Liberation War and its history is proven in every step they take," she added.

The Awami League leader has been staying in India since she left Bangladesh.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on the minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

There have been spate of attacks on the minorities including on the Hindu community in Bangladesh in the last few months.