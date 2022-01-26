Bangladesh PM Hasina greets India on R-day, recalls Modi's visit to Dhaka last year

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday extended her greetings to India on the country's 73rd Republic Day. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hasina said her country is keen to work with India towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region.

She said 2021 was a “historic one” for the Bangladesh-India relationship, marked by celebrations of “epochal” events and engagements at the highest levels.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend the warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to you and the People of India on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of India," she said.

Hasina said the unique ties of close friendship, cooperation and trust between the two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years.

Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

"We look forward to working with India in the next fifty years and beyond, towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region," she said.

She also recalled Modi's visit to Dhaka in March last year to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“Your gracious presence on these occasions had added extra enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to further consolidate our excellent bilateral relations, which so happily exist between our two countries," she wrote in the letter.

Hasina took the opportunity to recall with gratitude the support rendered by the Indian government and the people of the country during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, adding this set the foundation of "our unique relationship".

“The joint celebration of ‘Moitri Dibosh’ held across the globe on December 6, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country in 1971, projected this special relationship," wrote Hasina.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Dhaka celebrated the Republic Day at Chancery premises with Indians living in the Bangladeshi capital.