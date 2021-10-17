Bangladesh Police book over 4000 protesters for clashes over Cumilla incident

Police in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka have booked more than 4000 named and unnamed protesters after clashes broke out between security forces and demonstrators over the alleged desecration of the Quran in Cumilla, on Friday. The cases have been filed across three police stations in the city-- Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar--for vandalism, assaulting security personnel, and obstruction of government duty, officials said.

Mohammad Salauddin Mia, officer in-charge of Paltan police station said that the case was filed naming as many as 11 people, along with 2000-2500 unnamed protesters, adding that so far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At Ramna model police station, officer in-charge Mohammed Monirul Islam reported that 10 people were named in the case filed at the police station, with the number of unnamed protesters being between 1400-1500. The officer added that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Taslima Akhter, Inspector (Investigation) at Chawkbazar police station said that all five people named in the case registered at the police station have been arrested, while another 35-40 unnamed people, too, have been booked.

Friday’s clashes erupted at Kakrail Nightingale crossing, Bijoynagar and Chawkbazar areas after weekly prayers, police said.

Bangladesh is currently in grip of anti-Hindu violence as the alleged desecration of the Islamic holy book took place during Durga Puja celebrations of the country’s religious minority community. Besides vandalising Durga Puja pandals, protesters have also targeted temples, including that of the renowned ISKCON community.

Condemning the violence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the attackers will be “hunted down” and punished, regardless of the religion they belong to.

(With ANI inputs)