Bangladesh has sought Thailand's continued support for the safe and dignified repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar in renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve a protracted refugee crisis with significant implications for regional stability, including India.

Bangladesh has sought Thailand's continued support for the safe and dignified return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, days after an ICJ ruling on Myanmar's 2017 military operation. (AFP) more less

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State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the request on Sunday when Thai Ambassador Thitiporn Chirasawadi paid a courtesy call on him at his office, the state-run BSS news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry press release.

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The move followed a landmark verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague last week in which it ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation and ordered the military junta to allow people who fled the violence to return home. The ruling is final and binding.

Also read: ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide in Myanmar puts strategic, humanitarian choices before India

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{{^usCountry}} Approximately 1.2 million Rohingyas are currently living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, primarily in Cox's Bazar, making it one of the world's largest protracted refugee crises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Approximately 1.2 million Rohingyas are currently living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, primarily in Cox's Bazar, making it one of the world's largest protracted refugee crises. {{/usCountry}}

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Their repatriation efforts have repeatedly stalled amid concerns over security, citizenship rights and the continuing conflict in Myanmar.

Referring to the ICJ judgment delivered on November 19, Kobir underscored the importance of Thailand's continued cooperation in facilitating the Rohingyas' return to their homeland, the BSS report said.

Thailand and Myanmar maintain active diplomatic, economic, and border ties. Bangkok is pursuing a policy of "calibrated re-engagement" focused on border stability, and trade, and helping Myanmar gradually reconnect with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Also read: India backs Rohingya return to Myanmar after ICJ’s genocide ruling following seven-year proceedings

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Myanmar has been accusing the regional bloc of denying it equal rights and representation as a member state.

Ambassador Chirasawadi assured Kobir of Bangkok's continued cooperation and support for the repatriation efforts, the foreign ministry release said.

The development assumes significance for India as the Rohingya crisis has implications for security and stability along its eastern borders.

India shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar and has faced security, humanitarian and migration-related challenges arising from instability in the Rakhine region and the wider displacement crisis.

Also read: Myanmar calls International court's Rohingya genocide ruling ‘unfair’

According to US-based NGO Human Rights Watch, an estimated 40,000 Rohingya live in India, at least 20,000 of whom are registered with the UN refugee agency.

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As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Rohingyas are largely located in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan.

India has consistently advocated the safe, speedy and sustainable return of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar and provided humanitarian assistance to refugees in Bangladesh under Operation Insaniyat.