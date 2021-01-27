Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Bangladesh is preparing to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to the remote Bay of Bengal island of Bhasan Char this week, a navy officer in charge of the island said on Wednesday.
"Most probably, they will be taken to Chittagong tomorrow and the next day, they will be sent to Bhasan char from there," Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters, referring to the nearest sea port.
"Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India takes up with Italy, Canada incidents outside missions in Rome, Vancouver
- In Italy, unidentified persons painted the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad” on the facade of the Indian embassy in Rome and put up several pro-Khalistan flags and banners at the gate ahead of Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid variant sufferers cough more, but sense of smell less affected - survey
- The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could save 1.5 million crisis-hit workers at a modest cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead: AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body
- "We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will say, when she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox